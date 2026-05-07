MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Western media rumors about risks of a supposed "coup d'etat in Russia," which rely on reports from an unnamed "European intelligence agency," are fundamentally unreliable, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. He dismissed these claims as stemming from dubious, non-institutional sources of information.

Responding to a CNN journalist’s inquiry, Peskov questioned, "What 'European intelligence agency' are you referring to? I am not aware that such an agency exists. Unfortunately, I don’t know what it is." He further emphasized his disinterest in these reports, stating, "I don’t read such material," regardless of the source.

As Victory Day approaches, Western media outlets are ramping up a barrage of disinformation aimed at destabilizing the information landscape with falsehoods. Several publications, citing questionable sources, are claiming that a coup d’·tat in Russia is imminent. These narratives emerge amid setbacks on the battlefield faced by the Kiev regime - supported primarily from European countries - and appear designed to sow doubt and fear.

Despite Russia’s recent military successes, these stories - primarily targeting Western and Ukrainian audiences - seek to fuel the long-debunked illusion Moscow may suffer a "strategic defeat" in its ongoing special military operation.