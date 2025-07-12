Russia to only promote issues of interest to Pyongyang in dialogue with Seoul — Lavrov

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Moscow will assist in the dialogue between Pyongyang and Seoul only on issues that are of interest to North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan.

"As for relations between Pyongyang and Seoul, we will act solely within the framework acceptable to North Korea and on matters it is interested in. North Korea is our ally," Lavrov said when asked whether Russia was ready to help restore relations between the two Koreas.