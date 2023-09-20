Death toll in gas explosion in residential building near Moscow rises to four

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Four people have died in a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha.

According to a TASS correspondent, the body of the fourth dead person was pulled from under the rubble.

It was earlier reported that three people died and four people were injured in the gas explosion.

On Wednesday morning, a gas explosion took place on the fourth floor of a residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha. As a result, three floors collapsed. The building later collapsed again. As a result, two rescuers died and one was injured.