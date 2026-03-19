Netanyahu promised to stop attacks on oil and gas facilities in Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against attacking oil and gas facilities in Iran, and he promised to stop the attacks.

"I told him don't do that, and he won't do that," told reporters.

According to Trump, the United States and Israel act independently, but at the same time coordinate their efforts. "We're independent. We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion he'll do something, and if I don't like it, and so we're not doing that anymore.".