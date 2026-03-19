Russia concerned about US plans for rapid militarization of space — MFA

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about the US push to rapidly implement dangerous doctrines aimed at militarizing outer space, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement responding to remarks by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Washington’s dominance in space.

She noted that US policy on space exploration and security is becoming increasingly aggressive, as it has "set itself the goal of ensuring the US’s total and uncontested superiority in outer space."

"Space is being positioned as the sole decisive battlefield of the present and future centuries, and the struggle for it will become the battle for the future of the world," Zakharova said. "Washington believes that whoever controls space controls the battle. Meanwhile, the possibility of orbital equality or parity among states is categorically rejected. This confirms our concerns about the rapidly deteriorating situation in the field of space security and the growing threat of space becoming an arena for armed confrontation. It is clear that the Americans are intent on the swift implementation of dangerous doctrinal principles," she added.