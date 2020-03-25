Russian, Kyrgyz PMs discuss delivery of COVID-19 test kits to Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kyrgyz colleague Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev have discussed the measures taken to fight the coronavirus, including humanitarian deliveries of COVID-19 test systems to Kyrgyzstan, the Russian government informed on Wednesday.

"The heads of government have discussed the measures taken to combat the novel coronavirus infection, namely humanitarian deliveries of test systems and reagents to Kyrgyzstan to diagnose the virus," the message published on the outcomes of the phone call between Mishustin and Abylgaziev informs.

On March 23, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry informed that Russia had delivered several batches of COVID-19 test systems (in total, over 17,000 test kits) to Kyrgyzstan.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 190 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic. As of now, over 410,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 18,000 have died. Russia has identified 658 cases, 29 patients have recovered. The Russian government has launched an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.