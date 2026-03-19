MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t need any kind of respite in fighting, knowing that any break would allow EU countries to pump Ukraine full of weapons again, Georgy Muradov, the permanent representative of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Association for International Cooperation, said in an interview with TASS.

"For now, <...> the Kiev junta is digging in its heels, obviously with the support of the Europeans. This is all mostly demagoguery about diplomatic options. There’s either victory—for which we will pay any price, as the [Russian] song goes. Or there is this vague, temporary state of affairs that will escalate into war again. Our leadership talks about this all the time. We don’t need these respites for the Europeans to pump this territory full of weapons again, strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces, and, having militarized their industry, join the war against Russia," he said.

Muradov noted that the number of such attempts is "continuously growing." "And they’re trying to enter from the Caucasus, to drag Georgia into this, and eventually Armenia as well. This all happened in 2008, and later with Ukraine since 2014," he said.