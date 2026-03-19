Russia extends restrictions on transfers abroad for non-residents from unfriendly states

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will extend restrictions on international transfers of funds by non-residents from unfriendly countries from brokerage and trustee accounts for another six months from April 1, 2026, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

"Restrictions on international transfers of funds by non-residents from unfriendly countries from brokerage and trustee accounts remain in place. The Bank of Russia is suspending such operations from April 1, 2026, for another six months. Restrictions apply to transfers from accounts of both individuals and legal entities opened with Russian brokers and trust managers. These measures were introduced on April 1, 2022," the statement reads.

The regulator stressed that, in accordance with the decree of the Russian President, the aforementioned restrictions do not apply to the repatriation of funds held in 'In' type accounts with Russian brokers and trust managers by foreign investors (or foreign persons acting on their behalf) who invest in the Russian financial market."

"The decision was made to maintain financial stability," the Central Bank concluded.