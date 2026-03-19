India’s pragmatism in energy provides opportunity to expand cooperation with Russia

NEW DELHI, March 19. /TASS/. India’s pragmatic approach to energy cooperation with Russia creates many opportunities for expanding cooperation, Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said.

"I would like to thank the Indian government and Indian companies for their very pragmatic approach. We don’t expect any political concessions or anything like that; we simply operate on a pragmatic basis, and we see that when pragmatism prevails on the part of Indian partners, it helps create new connections," he said at Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

In the future, Moscow and New Delhi "need to focus not only on commodity or finished goods trading, but also on the joint development of new products, new equipment, and technologies," Sorokin said. "Joint development is key, because no country can survive without cooperation. We have shown that working with partners on the basis of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation is possible. And we will continue to do so," he stressed.

"When we talk about cooperation, not just oil, gas, and power generation, I think we should be looking at all energy sources and what can be done to, firstly, make them accessible, ensure transportation, but also make them cleaner," the official said, adding that "even coal can become the basis for environmentally friendly technologies."

Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 is India's key event in the electric power industry. This platform traditionally attracts a wide range of international participants, including representatives from relevant government agencies, businesses, and the expert community. The forum’s program includes an exhibition section, industry sessions, B2B meetings, and presentations of cutting-edge technological solutions. This year’s event is particularly focused on digitalization, decarbonization, and modernization of India's energy infrastructure.

The Russian delegation includes representatives of leading Russian companies, including PJSC Rosseti and JSC Power Machines. The Russian trade mission in India has told TASS that "the work of Russian specialists in New Delhi is aimed at further expanding cooperation between Russia and India in the electric power and power engineering sectors, sharing best practices, and developing joint projects.".