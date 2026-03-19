Russian auto market descends to sixth position in Europe in February 2026

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian auto market took down a notch from the fifth to the sixth position in the European rating as of the end of February 2026, Avtostat analytical agency said.

"If we take Russia into consideration when reviewing the European auto market, then our country descends to the sixth position," Avtostat said. "In February 2026, 80,027 new cars were sold in Russia, which is 2.5% more than a year earlier," it added.

European market leaders kept their positions. Germany ranks first with 211,300 vehicles sold (+3.8%). Italy is second with 157,300 units (+14.1%). France comes in third with 120,800 cars, down 14.7%. Spain took the fourth position in the rating (97,100 vehicles, plus 7.5%). The United Kingdom is fifth (90,100 cars sold, plus 7.2%).