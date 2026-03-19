BELGOROD, March 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s ongoing attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region have caused over 14,000 local residents to be displaced from border municipalities, Olga Medvedeva, deputy regional governor for internal affairs, said.

"More than 14,000 people have been displaced from 68 settlements located along the border in the Belgorod Region," she pointed out during a televised Q&A session with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.

According to Medvedeva, the four years of Ukrainian attacks have made it clear that Kiev’s forces deliberately seek to target civilians, demonstrating their utter disregard for international law.