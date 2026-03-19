Israel doesn't want world to know about IDF war crimes — war correspondent

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Israel, in an apparent effort to conceal the truth and obscure its war crimes, targeted the location of an RT report in Lebanon, according to Christelle Neant, a French war correspondent based in Donbass and editor-in-chief of International Reporters, who spoke to TASS.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time the IDF has targeted journalists. We must remember that in Palestine and Gaza alone, the Israeli military has already killed hundreds of journalists. Despite all international conventions and laws, they show no regard," Neant emphasized. "Israel has long had a problematic relationship with the truth. They do not want the world to learn about their war crimes."

She further stated that this pattern of violence against journalists is deliberate: "They regularly kill reporters so they cannot reveal the facts about the IDF's actions."

Neant expressed concern for her colleagues' safety, saying, "I hope my colleagues are okay and will recover soon. It’s simply horrific. I watched the video, and it’s very distressing because I have experienced similar attacks myself. The Ukrainian army also employs such tactics."

Earlier, RT reported that its Lebanon bureau chief, Steve Sweeney, and his cameraman were wounded in southern Lebanon; both are conscious.

On March 9, the Israeli military announced the initiation of a limited ground operation against the Shiite organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. On March 16, Israel declared that it had begun targeted operations aimed at key Hezbollah positions to bolster its front lines.