Iran war may hurt Vance’s election prospects — WP

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance's support of the Iran war likely won't help his chances in the 2028 presidential election, should he choose to run, The Washington Post quoted sources as saying.

According to them, a protracted conflict will be a test for Vance, who has not yet made a final decision whether he will seek the presidential nomination. The vice president supported the American leader's decision to launch the military operation, the story noted.

People close to the vice president also conceded that a months-long conflict would pose a problem for whoever is the next Republican nominee.

The conflict has put the 41-year-old Vance, who has been an outspoken critic of costly US military operations abroad, in a difficult position.