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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Iran war may hurt Vance’s election prospects — WP

The vice president supported the American leader's decision to launch the military operation, the newspaper noted

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance's support of the Iran war likely won't help his chances in the 2028 presidential election, should he choose to run, The Washington Post quoted sources as saying.

According to them, a protracted conflict will be a test for Vance, who has not yet made a final decision whether he will seek the presidential nomination. The vice president supported the American leader's decision to launch the military operation, the story noted.

People close to the vice president also conceded that a months-long conflict would pose a problem for whoever is the next Republican nominee.

The conflict has put the 41-year-old Vance, who has been an outspoken critic of costly US military operations abroad, in a difficult position.

Belarusian president pardons 250 convicts for humanitarian reasons — agency
They were convicted of extremism-related crimes
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India increases naval presence to escort vessels near Strait of Hormuz
According to the report, the Indian Navy has dispatched at least six ships, including logistics support vessels
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Events in Middle East will have long-term consequences for energy sector — Gazprom CEO
"Figuratively speaking, the situation on international energy markets and its future dynamics can be described as follows: only the bears are resting, and only the bulls are working hard," Alexey Miller added
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At least 14 drones downed over Sevastopol — governor
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties
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Habshan gas facility in Abu Dhabi stops operations after missile attack — authorities
No casualties were reported
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Fire breaks out at ship near UAE coast, hit by projectile
The incident occurred incident 11 nautical miles east of Khawr Fakkan
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Attempts to bypass Hungary’s veto to affect future of entire EU — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto noted that the Germans "do not take no for an answer"
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Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
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European Commission awaits replacement of Hungary’s Orban, Belgian PM admits
Bart de Wever admitted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is very much interested in having Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban replaced in the April 12 election
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Russia begins mass production of Vorobey-15 bomber drone
The Spektr Design Bureau noted the drone’s excellent maintainability
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Iranian foreign minister says US to burn through trillions in war with Tehran
Abbas Araghchi commented on a Washington Post story saying the Pentagon is looking at requesting $200 billion to continue the operation
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Russian troops in LPR fix anti-aircraft guns with thermal sights to target drones
The officer explained that the thermal imaging sight can detect drones at altitudes of up to 1,000 meters
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US wants to require ships in Strait of Hormuz to purchase its insurance — FT
Experts admit that significant uncertainty remains about whether US President Donald Trump’s promised naval protection is realistic
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United States no longer in control of its foreign policy — Omani foreign minister
Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi expressed hope that America’s commitment to regime change is just rhetorical
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FACTBOX: Drone attack kills one in Sevastopol as Russia downs 138 Ukrainian UAVs overnight
Two other people sustained moderate injuries
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IN BRIEF: What we know about death of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani
Larijani’s son Mortaza and head of his security service Sardar Nejad was killed during the same Israeli air force attack
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Qatari firefighters still unable to extinguish blaze at Ras Laffan facility
The emirate’s interior ministry said that there were no casualties
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US, Israel forced Iran to attack oil and gas infrastructure — IRGC
The Islamic Republic of Iran was not planning to spread the conflict to oil facilities, the IRGC said
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Russia to continue to supply energy to its partners despite sanctions — energy ministry
Sanctions are an unconstructive and illegal tool that only harms consumers and the global market as a whole, Pavel Sorokin said
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EU agrees on 90 billion euro loan to Kiev breaking Hungary's veto — Bulgarian radio
On Tuesday European Council President Antonio Costa demanded that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban adhere to the decision adopted at the December summit, in which Budapest also participated
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Kremlin calls Warsaw court’s decision to extradite Butyagin 'pro-Ukrainian'
Dmitry Peskov said that he did not want to make any predictions
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IN BRIEF: What to know of Polish ruling on Russian archaeologist's extradition to Ukraine
Alexander Butyagin's defense team intends to appeal the decision
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Orban sees Europe's disregard for Russia's interests behind special military operation
As the Hungarian prime minister stressed, Moscow "made it clear from the very first point that if NATO is moving to the Russian border, accepting Ukraine is a member, that would be a reason for war"
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Brent oil price reaches $112 per barrel for first time since March 9, 2025 — trade data
By 3:50 a.m. Moscow time, the futures slowed down their growth trading at $111.84 per barrel
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US sells Asia three-year record volume of oil amid Iran conflict — Bloomberg
Asian countries have increased purchases of US oil for April delivery to around 60 mln barrels
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US, Israel strike Iran’s main Caspian port Bandar Anzali
No casualties were reported
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Arab governments 'furious' about Israel’s attack on Iranian gas field — newspaper
According to the sources, Gulf officials had "aggressively" lobbied the Washington administration to stop US and Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure
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Pezeshkian warns US, Israel against strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure
This will complicate the situation and could have uncontrollable consequences, the scope of which could engulf the entire world, Iranian President said
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Iran carries out strikes on four Israeli cities, US bases in Middle East
According to the IRGC, all US military bases in the Middle East, including the Al Dhafra, Ali Al Salem and Al-Azraq facilities, once again came under attack
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Price of Brent oil surpasses $113 per barrel on London’s ICE first since March 9
The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2026 delivery was up by 1.08% at $96.49 per barrel
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Fire breaks out in Qatari industrial zone following Iranian attack — Interior Ministry
No information has yet been provided regarding which specific facilities were engulfed in flames or whether there were any casualties
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Trump says Israel to refrain from attacking Iran’s South Pars Gas Field
"No more attacks will be made by Israel pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field," the US leader said
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Pentagon announces destruction of 11 Iranian submarines
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the US armed forces have struck hundreds of targets related to Iran’s military-industrial complex
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Putin proposes Medvedev for position of United Russia leader
In his opinion it would be appropriate to nominate Dmitry Medvedev
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Situation in EU energy sector sparks concern among member states — newspaper
The officials claim that the current crisis is similar to the one in 2022, but the situation now is not as critical due to the diversified supplies of energy resources
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Pentagon seeks billions of dollars to replenish its stockpiles of munitions
Some US administration officials believe that receiving $200 billion for these needs would be unrealistic
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American sailors set fire to USS Gerald R. Ford to avoid fighting — Iranian army
On March 12, the US Naval Forces Central Command reported that a fire broke out on board the USS Gerald R. Ford
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Pentagon needs additional funding from Congress for operations against Iran — Hegseth
The US military expects to receive more than $200 billion
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US moves Marines to Middle East, weighs seizing Iranian islands to open Hormuz — media
According to the newspaper, the Pentagon last week began transferring the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship carrying about 2,200 Marines, from Japan to the Middle East
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Iran strikes several strategic targets in Israel, including oil refineries — IRGC
The strikes were carried out using drones and Ghadr, Emad, Kheibarshekan, and Khorremshahr missiles
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Iran miscalculated thinking that Gulf countries will not respond — top Saudi diplomat
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud emphasized that "the remaining trust in Iran has been totally undermined"
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Oil above $115, strikes on energy facilities mark Middle East conflict
Gas prices on the European exchange at the opening of trading exceeded $850 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since December 2022
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Hungary, Slovakia block EU summit's decision to allocate €90 billion to Ukraine
The European Council will revert to this issue at its next meeting, the three-point final communique stated
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Putin aide announces security measures due to terrorist risk against vessels
According to him, in particular, inspections are being conducted on vessels arriving from abroad, procedures for operational coordination between shipowners and seaport administrations have been established, and monitoring of ships carrying cargo on behalf of Russia has been intensified
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Putin’s order on possible withdrawal from EU energy markets being worked out — Kremlin
The energy market is currently experiencing serious turmoil due to the war around Iran, Dmitry Peskov noted
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Disruptions in oil, gas supplies leading to production halt — Kremlin aide
"Constraints of energy resource supplies will inevitably lead to a halt of energy-intensive production facilities in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and the European Union member-countries," Nikolay Patrushev said
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Belarus remains Trump’s ally despite US mistakes — President Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader urged the US envoy to convey his perspective to US President Donald Trump
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Attack on Bushehr nuke, European illusion of Russian defeat: Foreign Ministry statements
A solution to the navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz "must be sought at the negotiating table," Maria Zakharova noted
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Foreign minister says Israel wants peace with Lebanon, but without Hezbollah
Gideon Saar opined that the movement "has taken over Lebanon" and is acting according to Iran’s interests
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US lifts anti-Russian sanctions from three individuals, three companies
Sanctions were lifted from UAE-based BSB Group and Futuris FZE, and Turkey-based Turken Dijital Matbaa Teknolojileri
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Russia will never view Zelensky as legal negotiating party — Medvedev
Vladimir Zelensky will not be a party to sign an act of surrender, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said
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EU leaders cancel press conference with Zelensky in Brussels
The decision was made after the EU summit failed to convince Hungary and Slovakia to lift their veto on allocating €90 billion in military financing to Ukraine
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Kiev’s attempts to strike offshore gas pipelines reckless — Kremlin
The Russian Armed Forces are doing everything to neutralize the threat of Ukrainian drones to the energy infrastructure in the Black Sea, Dmitry Peskov stressed
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EU may be forced to practically accept potential transfer of Ukrainian territories — Stubb
According to the Finnish president, there is a need for "more flexibility in Europe"
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Ukrainian army sends Colombians to front lines without actual contracts signed — POW
According to the captive, Colombians are recruited by their compatriots
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Several countries express readiness to help ensure safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz
They also expressed their deep concern about the escalating conflict
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Ukrainian army outraged over Zelensky sharing military intel with King Charles
Former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and MP Dmitry Razumkov explained that, under the law, sharing photos or videos from the front lines is a treasonous offense
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Hungary will not participate in war, to which Europe is now preparing — premier
Viktor Orban emphasized that the Ukrainian conflict has not yet been resolved, and the EU leadership is poised to continue it
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More than 500 ATACMS, Storm Shadow, SCALP missiles used by Kiev since start of SMO
French SCALP missiles are used significantly less often, in conjunction with the British ones
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US wages war against friends of Belarus, says President Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, it concerns not only Ukrainian problems, but also global ones as well
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Iran hits Israeli weapons company, Israel Aerospace Industries — TV
The Iranian army said Rafael’s weapons manufacturing center develops air defense systems such as the Iron Dome, Spike missiles and cyber technologies
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Shell plant in Qatar damaged after Iran’s strikes — Reuters
The fire outbreak at the plant was quickly extinguished, the news agency said
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Ukraine is secondary problem just weakening EU, Orban says
He also remarked that European countries should prioritize the development of security, peace, and long-term stability rather than defeating Russia
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Pentagon becomes increasingly reliant on land-based missiles — WSJ
The newspaper believes that Washington could deploy several additional land-based missile systems on allied territory in the Persian Gulf
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Russia's sea drones far ahead of foreign developments in many respects — aide
Russia is already using autonomous, unmanned, and remotely operated underwater vehicles, and scientific institutes and design bureaus are developing a new generation of such technology, Nikolay Patrushev noted
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Gazprom reports repelling new attacks on gas pipeline infrastructure to Turkey
In particular, attempts to strike the Russkaya, the Kazachya and the Beregovaya compressor stations with unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded
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US does not rule out attempts to seize nuclear fuel from Iran — White House
A senior US administration official stated earlier that Washington had no intention of conducting any military operations targeting nuclear facilities in Iran at present
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EU openly interfering in Hungary’s domestic affairs — Orban
The Hungarian government has repeatedly accused EU leaders and officials of attempting to interfere in the country’s internal affairs in order to support the opposition party Tisza
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Russia to continue helping Iran — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that Iran was facing terrible trials
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Zaporozhye NPP to be safe only after Russia’s victory — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky also added that Western institutions have been unable to guarantee the ZNPP’s security
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Projectile hits vessel near Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial zone
All crew members are reported safe
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South Korean authorities discuss Russian oil imports with companies — newspaper
According to the report, South Korea purchased Russian oil last time in April 2022
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Israel attacks Iranian Navy ships in Caspian Sea — TV
The strike targeted an Iranian Navy base in the city of Bandar Anzali
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Tug damaged after strike against Ras Laffan in Qatar
No injuries were reported to the crew
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Missile subs Dmitry Donskoy, Knyaz Potemkin to join Russian Navy — commander
They are currently under construction at the Sevmash, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexander Moiseyev said
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Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
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Saudi Arabia’s port of Yanbu comes under aerial attack — Reuters
The port is currently the kingdom’s only export outlet for oil, the agency said
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Iran says it attacked Saudi refinery in Yanbu — TV
By attacking the facility, Iran dealt a blow to an alternative route of the United States bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, the TV channel said
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Russian troops liberate Aleksandrovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
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Russian envoy pushes for non-aggression in finding diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict
Georgy Muradov added that Ukraine should become a neutral and demilitarized country
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Dmitriev calls strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field tipping point
According to US President Donald Trump, only a small portion of the field’s facilities were damaged
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Top diplomats of 12 Arab, Islamic countries call Iran’s strikes 'unjustified' — communique
Participants of the Riyadh meeting also confirmed that Arab countries of the Persian Gulf "have the right to defend themselves"
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Forthcoming price tsunami to devastate Europe — Dmitriev
The special presidential envoy and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that "it stems from the stubborn strategic stupidity of Russophobes"
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Pentagon seeks additional $200 billion for military campaign in Iran — WP
According to the newspaper, this is an enormous new ask that is almost certain to run into resistance from lawmakers opposed to the conflict
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Russian Tornado-S MLRS maintains 'surgical precision' under electronic warfare — Rostec
The state corporation representatives noted that the system is capable of setting both the flight range and trajectory of each rocket
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Gas prices situation in Europe makes UGS injection unprofitable — Gazprom
According to Gas Infrastructure Europe as of March 16, the gas reserves level in European UGS continues declining and reached 28.9%
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Objectives of US-Israel in operation against Iran diverge — US intelligence
The US' objectives have been laid out by President Donald Trump
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Europe lacks strong leaders, Orban says
According to him, "in Europe the general conviction is that strong leader is a bad thing, because strong leader represents danger
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US ready for military dialogue with Russia to ensure strategic stability — Pentagon
Daniel Zimmermann said that the US remains interested in strategic stability and maintaining channels for military deconfliction and de-escalation with Russia, which have for decades reduced the chances of miscalculation between the militaries
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Press review: Canada-EU monitor Russian tankers as Gaza talks resume amid Iran conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 19th
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Iran preparing for a long war as it wants assurances from US, Israel — FT
Tehran seeks to make sure its foes pay a sufficient price so that they think twice before resuming strikes, sources said
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Several countries negotiate with Iran on passage through Strait of Hormuz — report
According to the report, at least nine ships have now exited the strait via the 'safe' corridor that routes ships through Iranian territorial waters via Iran’s Larak Island
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Putin offers condolences to Khamenei over Larijani’s death — Iranian state TV
The Russian leader described Ali Larijani as a wise and forward-thinking politician whom he had met on many occasions
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Press review: US, Russia may agree on Crimea as US, Israel differ on Iran war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 18th
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Attack on Iran's gas infrastructure marks new conflict stage — parliament speaker
The enemy is enraged "and wants to cover up its failures on the battlefield," Majlis Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said
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FACTBOX: New Kiev attacks on TurkStream and Blue Stream infrastructure
The attacks were repelled through joint efforts of the Russian Defense Ministry and mobile response teams, with no damage to the facilities
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Iran wants UAE compensation for US strikes from Emirati soil — UN envoy
"The unlawful actions of the United Arab Emirates in the international arena have led to responsibility under international law and require restitution for damage," Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani stated
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Saudi Arabia, other Gulf countries to respond to escalation with escalation — top diplomat
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud accused Iran of resorting to "blackmail aimed at achieving its political goals"
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US F-35 jet makes emergency landing after being damaged over Iran — TV
This incident represents the first confirmed instance of an American aircraft being struck by Iranian fire since the escalation to full-scale hostilities
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Russia’s trilateral talks with US, Ukraine now paused — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian President’s special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev continues his work within the framework of the Russia-US bilateral group
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US congresswoman reveals 'orchestrated campaign' to sabotage ties with Russia
Anna Paulina Luna still added that Washington is "actively involved in peace talks with Russia and those efforts will not be sabotaged by anyone"
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