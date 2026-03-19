Objectives of US-Israel in operation against Iran diverge — US intelligence

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. The goals of the United States and Israel in their joint military operation against Iran do not align, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has acknowledged.

"The objectives that have been laid out by [US] President [Donald Trump] are different from the objectives that have been laid out by the Israeli government," she stated.

Gabbard is officially considered the coordinator of the activities of all 18 US intelligence agencies. She spoke at hearings in the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence of the US Congress.