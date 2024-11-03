Israeli army eliminates dozens of radicals in Gaza in past day

TEL AVIV, November 3. /TASS/. The Israeli army continues military operations near the Jabalia Palestinian refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Over the past day, the IDF has continued operating in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating dozens of terrorists. The Kfir Brigade has begun operations in the area, during which the brigade eliminated a terrorist cell," the statement reads.

Besides, "IDF troops are continuing operational activity in the central and southern Gaza Strip, locating weaponry and eliminating terrorist cells."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. Hostilities in Gaza continue to this day.