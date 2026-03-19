UK exempts Rosneft’s transport of Kazakh crude from sanctions — document

LONDON, March 19. /TASS/. The UK government has exempted the transportation of Kazakh crude oil by Rosneft from sanctions, as stated in a general license issued by the UK’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).

According to the document, the sanctions exemption is valid until March 18, 2028, and applies to both the company itself and its subsidiaries.

It permits "any activity, including but not limited to payments in relation to the supply, purchase, transportation or delivery of Kazakh oil" provided that "the Kazakh oil is not owned by a person connected with Russia" and "the Kazakh oil is only being loaded in, departing from or transiting through Russia."

Earlier, in response to the restrictions imposed by London on October 15, 2025, against Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom stated that such actions threaten to destabilize international energy markets.