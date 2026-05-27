Datacenters capacity in Russia increased to 4.2 GW

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The capacity of datacenters and mining centers connected to the Russian energy system reached 4.2 GW, the System Operator organization said.

"According to April data, the existing connected capacity of datacenters in Russia, including mining, totals 4.2 GW. Overall, the share of datacenters in the total power consumption structure increased twofold over the last three years, from 1.4% in 2022 to 2.2% in 2025," it said.

The regulator forecasts that the share of datacenters in the electricity consumption structure will grow to 2.4%. The total volume of consumed power of high-technology computation centers may reach 15.3 GW over the next five years.

The System Operator told TASS earlier hat the capacity of miners and datacenters connected to networks in Russia amounted to 4 GW in 2025, which is 33.3% more than in 2024.