Hungary to build gas pipeline with Slovenia to import gas from Italy — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, March 19. /TASS/. Hungary has signed an agreement with Slovenia to build a gas pipeline between the two countries, which will allow it to receive gas delivered in liquefied form to Italian seaports. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto made the announcement at a press conference in Budapest following the signing ceremony with Slovenian Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer.

He noted that the two countries had previously interconnected their power grids and will now do the same with their gas pipeline systems. According to Szijjarto, the planned pipeline will be 115 km long, with approximately 40 km and a compressor station to be built on the Hungarian side.

"In the first stage, its capacity will be 440 million cubic meters per year, later increasing to 1.7 billion cubic meters, which will allow Hungary to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Italy via Slovenia," the Foreign Minister said.

He stressed that Hungary is taking this step in accordance with its energy diversification policy, but this does not imply abandoning existing energy sources or delivery routes. Szijjarto also noted that he expects EU financial assistance for the project's implementation. He added that upon completion, Hungary will be connected by gas pipelines to all neighboring countries.