Tehran says F-35 fighter jet hit by Iran’s new air defense systems

RABAT, March 19. /TASS/. Tehran used newly-developed air defense systems to hit a US F-35 fighter on Tuesday, the Iranian armed forces said in a statement.

After the June 2025 12-Day War, young specialists at Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "were able to create new air defense systems and introduce them into the country’s integrated air defenses," the military pointed out, adding that the F-35 aircraft had been hit by those systems.

The IRGC stated earlier that Iranian air defenses had hit an F-35 fighter jet of the US Air Force over central Iran, causing significant damage to the aircraft.