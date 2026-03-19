EU calls for moratorium on attacks on Middle East’s energy infrastructure — statement

BRUSSELS, March 20. /TASS/. The EU summit called for a moratorium on strikes against energy facilities and water supply systems during the war in the Middle East, the joint statement said.

"[The EU summit] calls for a moratorium on strikes against energy and water facilities," the document stated. EU leaders also "condemned Iran’s indiscriminate military strikes" in the statement, but made no comment on the US and Israeli strikes, adding that, in the EU’s view, "Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon."