US, India negotiate trade deal — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. The United States and India agreed upon a deal on further conditions of bilateral trade, US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to zero," Trump said.

"The Prime Minister also committed to ‘Buy American,’ at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 billion dollars of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products," the US leader added.