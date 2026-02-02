Kremlin spokesman refrains from commenting on Dmitriev’s visit to Miami

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refrained from sharing details about the recent visit to Miami by Putin’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev.

"No, there will be no details. You’ve heard the conceptual assessments from both sides, from Dmitriev and from [US special presidential envoy Steve] Witkoff. In general, these were quite positive and constructive talks," Peskov told reporters when asked about Dmitriev’s visit to the United States.

Dmitriev met with the American delegation in Miami on January 31. According to Witkoff, the talks were productive and constructive, forming part of the United States’ mediatory efforts to advance a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. On February 2, Dmitriev announced he is returning to Moscow.