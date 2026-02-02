BUDAPEST, February 2. /TASS/. The EU’s policy on Ukraine does not contribute to achieving peace and does not serve Europe's interests, Hungarian prime minister’s political adviser Balazs Orban said.

Commenting on his X page on the news that another Hungarian from Transcarpathia had died in Ukraine as a result of violent actions by local authorities, who forcibly took him to send him to the front, the adviser wrote: "And still, the Brussels elite looks away. The EU continues to pour money into Ukraine without any rational justification, while serious human rights violations are ignored and European citizens are asked to pay the price. This policy does not serve peace, and it does not serve Europe. It is time to put an end to the war and to the pro-war policies coming from Brussels."

Orban emphasized that Ukraine is not ready for EU membership even in the medium term. "What Europe needs is not escalation, but responsibility. This is why peace is needed, why the war must be brought to an end, and why Hungary’s patriotic government supports peace efforts," the political adviser concluded.