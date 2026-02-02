GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russia views Taiwan as an inseparable part of Greater China, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

He refused to comment on "all sorts of hypothetical scenarios" of Moscow’s potential support for any operations by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army concerning Taiwan.

"China is our strategic partner. We honor the principle of China’s unity, with Taiwan being part of it. For us, this is Greater China, the People’s Republic of China," Medvedev stressed.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position, which is supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.