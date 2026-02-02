Neither Russia nor China intends to 'take' Greenland as Trump says — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the idea that either Russia or China is planning to take over Greenland, saying that US President Donald Trump has dreamt up this narrative to justify his push to annex the island.

"We're aware of the arguments being put forward by President Trump. And, of course, some of them are his imaginings. I mean the threat allegedly being posed by Russia or the People’s Republic of China," Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and Wargonzo, commenting on the situation around Greenland.

The Russian politician said hopefully "a calmer scenario" will unfold around Greenland and the situation there will not escalate to a military intervention or fighting inside NATO. "We will see. In any case, things have taken a very turbulent turn," he maintained.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump insisted that unless the United States "takes" Greenland, a Danish autonomy, "Russia or China will." At a January 14 news conference in Washington, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emphasized that there was no threat to Greenland either from Russia or China today.

Later, Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had reached agreement on a framework deal on Greenland. Among other things, it includes barring Russian and Chinese investments and establishing a NATO command center there. There are also plans to rewrite the 1951 defense agreement between Washington and Copenhagen.