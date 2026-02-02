Russian senator rings WWIII alarm bell over potential US invasion of Iran

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. A potential US invasion of Iran or missile strikes on the country would lead directly to World War III, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs, said.

"It's my hope that the Americans do not move to invade Iran and carry out missile strikes because that's a direct path to World War III," he told reporters.

Dzhabarov stressed that Iran was a large and "well-armed" country. "If a response follows, many countries could also be affected, including Israel and Arab nations, which strongly oppose a military operation in Iran. <...> I’m not sure that missile strikes alone can help the Americans solve the Iranian problem," the senior Russian senator added.

US President Donald Trump stated on January 26 that Washington had sent a "big armada" towards Iran, and expressed hope that Tehran would engage in dialogue and make a deal, renouncing nuclear weapons.