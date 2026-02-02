UAVs totally change combat pattern, no return to past possible — Medvedev

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles have irreversibly and fundamentally changed the face of combat, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles have fundamentally changed the face of combat, and this change is irreversible," the Security Council deputy head stated.

According to him, "it is obvious that there will be no return to earlier approaches; everyone understands this." "Now, everyone is trying to catch up as quickly as possible," Medvedev added. At the same time, the politician, an artilleryman by military occupational specialty, noted that there are "no fundamental changes" in the use of weapons. "There are some nuances that are changing, but they are still not particularly significant," he added.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, who also holds the rank of First Deputy Chairman of the Military-Industrial Commission, places special attention on weapons production and the overall state of affairs in the defense industry.