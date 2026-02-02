LUGANSK, February 2. /TASS/. Russian troops’ offensive and liberation of Pridorozhnoye was aided by the capture of neighboring Ternovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region on January 30, along with several high ground areas near the settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The liberation of the Ternovatoye settlement in the Zaporozhye Region is a strategic success for our troops. In fact, the liberation of Pridorozhnoye has just confirmed this. The thing is that our troops have occupied a number of high ground areas and are now beginning to develop their success both towards southwest and advancing northward toward the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the expert said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Pridorozhnyoe in the Zaporozhye Region on February 2.