GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has highlighted the remarkable achievements of the DPRK as a testament to how substantial, outstanding results can be attained even with limited economic resources under a comprehensive blockade. In an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the WarGonzo project, Medvedev reflected on the lessons that can be drawn from Pyongyang’s experience.

When asked what can be learned from North Korea, Medvedev emphasized: "Primarily, it demonstrates how to organize the rapid and effective mobilization of a country's economic potential - despite having limited resources under a total blockade."

He pointed out that the DPRK succeeded in establishing a robust defense industry under these challenging conditions, stating, "This enables our Korean friends to ensure the defense of their homeland."

Concluding his remarks, Medvedev expressed deep respect for North Korea’s resilience and ingenuity, noting, "This commands great respect.".