Moscow remains open to negotiations on Ukrainian conflict solution — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow remains open to a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian conflict settlement and is ready to carry on with the work in this direction, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We remain open to negotiations. It is obvious that work is underway via working groups. We welcome this, and we are ready to continue this work in the interests of the Ukrainian settlement," Peskov said at a news briefing.

Late last week in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-1 TV channel Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov stated that US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio was wrong saying that the only thing left to hash out on a Ukraine deal was the territorial issue.

Earlier, in a comment to Channel One, Ushakov noted that there are still many open issues in negotiations on Ukraine, but the territorial issue is now the main one.

US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio earlier said that "the one item remains, <...> and that is territorial, a territorial claim on Donetsk in particular." He noted that "there’s active work going to try to see if both sides’ views on that can be reconciled," however "it’s still a bridge we haven’t crossed."