French military plays out `Battle for Moscow’ scenario at recent simulation

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. French officers have held a command and staff training, using a ‘Battle for Moscow’ simulation, as they made extensive use of the track records of historical battles, the French Army’s Future Combat Command (Commandement du Combat du Futur) reported on social media.

The drills were held on January 26-29 as part of an annual wargaming competition. During the four-day wargame, French soldiers and staff officers played out a high-intensity conflict.

The goal behind such wargames, held around once in six weeks, is to adapt French staff and regiments to using the event for tactical simulation.

France has actively shared this experience with its NATO allies. It was reported that a presentation for military liaison officers was held on January 21 following which a Spanish Army staff commander demonstrated an interest in embracing similar wargame simulations.