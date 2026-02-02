Russia destroys Ukraine’s HIMARS MLRS, S-300 launchers — top brass

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed an US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and S-300 launchers of the Ukrainian army launching the Iskander-M tactical missiles on them, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"An Iskander-M tactical missile crew of the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on Ukrainian S-300 positions near the locality of Volnyansk in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. A radar, a control vehicle, and three missile launchers were struck as a result. Another Iskander-M crew of the Russian Armed Forces delivered a missile attack on Ukraine’s HIMARS positions near the locality of Volodarovka in the Kharkov Region. A HIMARS launcher and roughly 10 Ukrainian servicemen were wiped out in the strike," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 202 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defenses shot down 202 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday. "Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, five rockets of US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 202 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,977 unmanned aerial vehicles, 649 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,445 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,657 multiple rocket launchers, 33,006 field artillery guns and mortars and 53,475 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Russia liberates Pridorozhnoye settlement in Zaporozhye Region

Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Defense Ministry said. "Units of the Vostok battlegroup advanced into the depth of the enemy’s defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," it said in a statement.

Russian attack aircraft liberate village of Zelenoye in dense fog

Russian troops used dense fog to camouflage their actions during the assault on the village of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. On February 1, the Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the village of Zelenoye by units of the Battlegroup North.

"Russian attack aircraft took advantage of the sudden change in weather conditions. Warmer temperatures, high humidity, and rising fog prevented enemy drones from operating effectively, which also served as natural camouflage during the assault on enemy positions," the ministry reported. Troops of the Battlegroup North continue to expand the security buffer zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border. The main objective is to prevent the enemy from shelling and attacking border regions with attack drones, the ministry stated.

The ministry noted that the village of Zelenoye was liberated by forces of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps. Before the main assault, the corps' artillery was deployed in the village. Unmanned aerial vehicle units of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division made a significant contribution, maintaining round-the-clock reconnaissance and providing accurate data for fire adjustments, as well as attack drones.

Russian forces strike transport sites used by Ukrainian troops

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces struck transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas, the Defense Ministry said.

"Operational-tactical aircraft, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted damage on transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, ammunition depots, UAV storage sites, command posts, and temporary deployment positions of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas," the ministry reported.