MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Ministry has added the European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBit and the US-based International Women's Media Foundation to the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations designated as undesirable in the country, according to the ministry's website.

Ukraine’s Regional Center for Human Rights and the W Group fintech ecosystem have also been blacklisted.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office designated the WhiteBit cryptocurrency exchange as undesirable over its funding for the Kiev regime and the Ukrainian army.