Gazans enter Egypt for medical aid for the first time in a year — TV

CAIRO, February 3. /TASS/. Palestinians needing medical care have crossed from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah crossing for the first time since February 2025, Egyptian TV channel Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya reported.

The injured, accompanied by relatives, will undergo a brief on-site check before transfer to hospitals in North Sinai province. The exact number crossing on the first day is unknown, but the channel said preliminary estimates indicate about 22,000 Palestinians require treatment abroad.

On February 1, the channel reported dozens of ambulances were ready on the Egyptian side, and all medical facilities in the country are on high alert for patients from Gaza.