Afghanistan wants to buy oil and gas from Russia — Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Afghanistan is interested in purchasing oil and gas from Russia, Ambassador to Moscow Gul Hassan said in an interview with TASS.

"Trade and economic relations between the two countries are currently developing. If a number of problems, particularly banking restrictions, are resolved, Afghanistan will be able to import oil, gas, medicines, industrial goods, grain, vegetable oils, and other products from Russia," he said in his first interview as head of the diplomatic mission in the country.

Afghanistan can export fresh and dried fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, carpets, and mineral resources to Russia, the diplomat said. "The implementation of these export-import operations could significantly increase the volume of bilateral trade. Moreover, we are making efforts to open an exhibition of Afghan goods in Moscow, which will also have a positive impact on the growth of trade turnover," he noted.