Lavrov to hold talks with visiting Swiss counterpart on February 6

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 6 will hold talks with his visiting Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, who will arrive in Moscow in the capacity of Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Vooperation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On February 6, talks will be held in Moscow between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, who will be visiting Russia in his capacity as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office," she said.

According to Zakharova, the talks will focus on ways of overcoming the current profound OSCE crisis. "We expect to discuss in detail the possibilities available to the Chairperson-in-Office for restoring the normal functioning of the OSCE across all three dimensions of security: military-political, economic-environmental and humanitarian," she emphasized.

She noted that the top Swiss diplomat is not planning to meet with media representatives following the talks. "For his part, Sergey Lavrov will make a statement to the press after the meeting with Mr Cassis," she added.