Berlin's nuclear arming goes against international pacts — Russia's MFA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Any potential push by Berlin to field its own nuclear arsenal would violate a number of its international obligations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in answers to media questions dedicated to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's news conference summing up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"As for such discussions in Germany, we would primarily point to the fact that Berlin’s potential movement towards acquiring nuclear weapons would clearly violate a number of its international obligations," the ministry noted.

The violations in question are "in the field of nuclear non-proliferation, where Germany’s credit history is already unflattering due to its active participation in the notorious practice of NATO’s joint nuclear missions." "Besides, the issue would directly affect Berlin’s obligations related to the foundations of united Germany’s statehood, which particularly stem from the foundational 1990 Two Plus Four Agreement," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

"It would be interesting to hear what other EU countries, namely Berlin’s closest neighbors, think about a fully nuclear Germany," the ministry added.