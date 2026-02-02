Indian PM thanked Trump for reducing customs tariff for country

NEW DELHI, February 2. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for the decision to reduce customs tariffs for the country to 18%.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," Modi wrote on the X.

"When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," the Indian Prime Minister noted. "President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace," he added.