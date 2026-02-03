Rodriguez holds meeting with US charge d’affaires for Venezuela

CARACAS, February 3. /TASS/. Venezuela’s authorized president Delcy Rodriguez met with the US charge d’affaires for Venezuela, Laura Dogu, the Bolivarian Republic Information Minister Miguel Angel Perez announced on Telegram.

"On February 2, in the afternoon, Venezuela’s authorized president Delcy Rodr·guez met with the United States’ charge d’affaires for Venezuela, Laura Dogu," the minister said, noting the meeting took place at the Miraflores palace as part of the bilateral agenda.

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto stated they discussed the bilateral agenda and the opening of diplomatic missions. "During the meeting, issues of the common agenda were discussed, primarily in the energy, economic, trade and political spheres," Gil said, adding that they reviewed establishing a US mission headed by Dogu and a Venezuelan mission in Washington, with Ambassador Felix Plasencia appointed as Caracas’s representative.

Gil emphasized the Venezuelan government is counting on "peaceful and respectful development of relations with the United States, based on international law, the United Nations Charter and respect for state sovereignty."

In January 2019, Venezuela announced the suspension of diplomatic relations with the US after the White House recognized self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido as the head of the Bolivarian Republic. Washington, in turn, said it would maintain diplomatic ties with the administration of the supposedly "legitimate" president Guaido and opened a temporary Venezuelan representative office in Colombia. On January 31, Laura Dogu, who previously served as the US ambassador to Honduras and Nicaragua, arrived in Caracas upon being appointed to the post.