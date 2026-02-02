Turkey, Azerbaijan to prove supplying non-Russian gas to EU — regulation

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The regulation on the complete and unlimited ban on Russian gas suppliers anticipates that Turkey and Azerbaijan will have to prove non-Russian origin of natural gas delivered to the EU via one of compressor stations on the Bulgarian border, according to the EU document posted on the Official Journal of the European Union.

"The interconnection point Strandzha 1 connects the Union to a pipeline system which transports not only gas from the Republic of Azerbaijan or the Republic of Turkey, but also significant volumes of gas from the Russian Federation. It should therefore be required to provide unambiguous evidence establishing that the country of production is not the Russian Federation, and sufficient verification time should be granted to authorities to ensure that gas imported via the interconnection point Strandzha 1 does not originate in or is not exported, directly or indirectly, from the Russian Federation," the EU said in its regulation.

"Should other interconnection points be linked, in the future, to pipeline systems transporting significant volumes of Russian gas, the same standard of control should apply," it added.

On January 26, the EU Council finally approved the complete ban on supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas to the EU since January 1, 2027. The ban on Russian pipe gas will be effective from September 30, 2027.