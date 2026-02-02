Medvedev says US capture of Maduro can't be legally justified

GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev doesn’t buy the United States’ justification for capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"The United States has its own reasoning, but, in my opinion, it doesn't pass the legal test," he said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. Trump confirmed the attack on Venezuela. He also said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty.