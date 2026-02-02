US proposes dialogue to Iran, chance to avoid war exists — Supreme leader’s advisor

TUNIS, February 3. /TASS/. Iran continues to receive negotiation proposals from the United States, and there is a possibility to avoid war, Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Al Mayadeen.

According to him, the US is "sending proposals to Iran," and "there is hope to avoid catastrophe if these proposals do not contain threats or arrogance and include reasonable conditions." "These matters are at an initial stage," Shamkhani said, emphasizing that "there is an opportunity to achieve this goal and avoid war."

In particular, Tehran is ready to reduce uranium enrichment from 60% to 20% with US concessions. "The 60% enrichment level can be reduced to 20% if they are concerned about it, but they must pay for it," Shamkhani stated. He added that enrichment to 60% is intended "to counter the plots of its enemies" and "to prepare for negotiations and dialogue."