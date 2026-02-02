MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia will take Kiev's terrorist actions into account when determining its negotiating position; the attack on the Russian president's official residence has once again demonstrated the true nature of Vladimir Zelensky's regime, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The ministry recalled Kiev’s attack on the Russian president’s residence overnight to December 29, 2025. "Many countries once again could see the terrorist nature of Vladimir Zelensky’s regime. Hopefully, his sponsors drew appropriate conclusions as well. We openly state and emphasize that terrorism in any of its forms is unacceptable and in no way promotes a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict. With its recklessness, Kiev is only complicating its own life and hindering the search for possible compromise options," it said.

"Naturally, we take into account these Kiev and its sponsors’ steps when determining our negotiating position," the ministry added.