Poland not considering stationing foreign nukes — foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Polish government is not discussing stationing nuclear weapons on the country's territory, said Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

"No, we are not going to," Sikorski replied when asked by the moderator of the Oslo International security conference whether Poland was discussing bringing nuclear weapons to its land. "First of all, because Poland is a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Secondly, nuclear weapons proved to be unnecessary in the Russian-Ukrainian war, and thirdly, the case of Iran shows that the path from point A to point B can be very dangerous, can become destructive for the country and turn out to be counterproductive."

Former head of state Andrzej Duda (2015-2025) repeatedly advocated for deploying American nuclear weapons in Poland. The new President of the Republic, Karol Nawrotski, has echoed his position.

In the spring of 2025, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland would strive to gain access to the most modern types of weapons, including nuclear weapons, backing French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea to extend the French "nuclear umbrella" to other European countries.