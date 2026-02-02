Sales of new cars in Russia down 11% in January 2026 — statistics

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Sales of new motor vehicles in Russia plunged by 11% annually as of the end of January 2026 and totaled 91,400 units, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported.

Sales of domestically produced vehicles lost 3% year on year to more than 54,000 cars. Sales of imported cars fell by 25% to 37,000 units.

Sales dropped by 7% annually for cars to 81,900 units, by 28% to 5,600 for light commercial vehicles, by 39% to 3,200 units for trucks, and by 25% to 597 units for buses.

In the meantime, sales of new electric vehicles surged by 30% to 990 units. The share of electric vehicles produced in Russia reached 30%, compared to 21% in January 2025.

The share of Russian motor vehicles increased from 52% last January to 60% in January 2026.