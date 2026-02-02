China, Russia support each other on what concerns their interests — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing support each other on issues that concern their key interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said, commenting on Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu’s visit to China and prospect for the cooperation between the two countries for 2026.

"China and Russia maintain cooperation ties, develop their relations of comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, maintain close contacts on major bilateral issues, support each other on the problems that concern their key interests," he told a briefing.

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing and Moscow jointly defend their interests amid the unstable international situation. He reiterated the two countries’ commitment to multi-vector approaches and efforts toward building a more reasonable system of global governance and strengthening the existing world order, with the United Nations playing the central role.