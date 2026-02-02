Europe in January sets new record for LNG imports for this month

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Europe in January set an all-time record for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports for this month amid a cold snap and rapidly depleting gas storage facilities, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

In January, LNG flows from European terminals to the EU gas transmission system amounted to around 12.7 bln cubic meters, which was 0.1% lower than in December 2025, and 22% higher than in January 2025.

LNG supplies in January took second place among European gas sources, accounting for 27.7%, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of January 30. In first place with a share of 40.3% was extraction from underground gas storage facilities, while supplies from the North Sea (mainly Norwegian gas) and supplies from North Africa were in third and fourth with shares reaching 21.4% and 5.1%, respectively.

This exceeded the figures for supplies from the East (Russian gas, Ukrainian gas supplies, and European companies' withdrawal of their gas from Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities) that amounted to 3.8%. Gas supplies from Azerbaijan accounted for 1.8%.