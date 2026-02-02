Iran prepared to negotiate on nuclear dossier only with US — Supreme leader’s advisor

TUNIS, February 3. /TASS/. Iran is prepared to negotiate the nuclear dossier only with the United States, as Europe has proven its incapacity, Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Al Mayadeen.

"Iran has repeatedly confirmed and demonstrated its readiness for practical negotiations with the United States, not with any other party," he said. "Europe has proven its inability to do anything after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, as well as during the negotiations before the war in June last year," Shamkhani stated. He described these as negotiations where "only the US participates, and only the nuclear dossier is discussed."

Shamkhani acknowledged the possibility of direct talks with the US after mutual understanding is reached. "Bilateral negotiations should begin based on achieved mutual understanding and on the condition that illogical and unfounded demands are avoided," he said, adding, "reaching a consensus is possible." He noted this opens "a possibility of direct and indirect meetings," including possibly in Turkey.