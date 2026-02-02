US Navy destroyer takes part in joint drills with Israeli Navy vessels

TEL AVIV, February 2. /TASS/. Israeli Navy vessels have conducted an exercise in the Red Sea, which also featured a US destroyer, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"A joint exercise was conducted between a US Navy destroyer and Israeli Navy vessels. The drill was held as part of the ongoing cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the US 5th Fleet in the Red Sea arena," the statement reads.

According to the army, the exercise took place on February 1.

"The destroyer docked at the port as part of a pre-planned, routine visit and within the framework of the strategic cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the US 5th Fleet," the statement added.