Russia is the only country implementing small nuclear plant projects in practice — Rosatom

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia is the only country that is practically implementing projects of small-capacity nuclear power plants, CEO of the state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"Everybody is aware of small-capacity power generating units being in demand. Only the Russian Federation is implementing them in practice. All the other ones are dealing with their presentation," the chief executive said.

In 2024, Russia and Uzbekistan signed the contract for construction of the first small-capacity nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, consisting of six reactors of 55 MW each. Rosatom is the prime contractor for the plant. The project changed its format later into construction of a large-capacity nuclear plant of two units and a small-capacity nuclear plant of two units as well.